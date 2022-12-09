Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 58,000 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $14,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 60.1% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,896 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.3% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 318,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,697,000 after purchasing an additional 16,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

PNW stock opened at $77.78 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $80.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.865 dividend. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 73.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.15.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Stories

