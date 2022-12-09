Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.43

Shares of Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.43 and traded as low as C$14.51. Polaris Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$14.65, with a volume of 19,464 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cormark raised their target price on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. National Bankshares set a C$21.00 target price on Polaris Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$308.03 million and a P/E ratio of 91.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

Polaris Renewable Energy ( TSE:PIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$18.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 375.00%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.