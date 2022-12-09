Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.60

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and traded as low as $0.49. Petrofac shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 14,717 shares trading hands.
POFCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cheuvreux lowered Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.71) target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Petrofac from GBX 175 ($2.13) to GBX 170 ($2.07) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petrofac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).
