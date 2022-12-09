Paul Brink Sells 5,932 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 5,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$193.66, for a total transaction of C$1,148,791.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,831 shares in the company, valued at C$42,959,791.46.

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$194.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$176.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$171.80. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 24.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of C$151.08 and a 52 week high of C$216.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.436 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.42%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNV. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$224.00 to C$247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$194.00.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

