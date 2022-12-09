Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 14.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PZZA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.15.

Papa John’s International Trading Up 3.9 %

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

PZZA opened at $83.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.09. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $138.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

