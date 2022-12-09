Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.51

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and traded as low as $24.04. Oconee Federal Financial shares last traded at $24.04, with a volume of 123 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oconee Federal Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Oconee Federal Financial Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $134.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69.

Oconee Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oconee Federal Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Oconee Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oconee Federal Financial stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,691 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Oconee Federal Financial Company Profile

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

