Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.51

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and traded as low as $24.04. Oconee Federal Financial shares last traded at $24.04, with a volume of 123 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oconee Federal Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.
Oconee Federal Financial Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $134.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69.
Oconee Federal Financial Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oconee Federal Financial
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oconee Federal Financial stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,691 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.
Oconee Federal Financial Company Profile
Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oconee Federal Financial (OFED)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Oconee Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oconee Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.