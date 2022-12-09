Northern Trust Corp Sells 14,394 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,394 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.72% of National Fuel Gas worth $43,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 42.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $36,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 86.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 100,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,901,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 7.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

NFG stock opened at $62.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $58.12 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.07). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $435.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.08 million. Analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

