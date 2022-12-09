National Express Group (LON:NEX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $156.30

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 156.30 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 157.20 ($1.92), with a volume of 1091808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159.90 ($1.95).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on National Express Group from GBX 240 ($2.93) to GBX 220 ($2.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on National Express Group from GBX 250 ($3.05) to GBX 225 ($2.74) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get National Express Group alerts:

National Express Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £959.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 169.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 188.08.

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.