Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Position Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,344,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 332,411 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.23% of Lumen Technologies worth $25,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 184.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.93.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 37,500 shares of company stock worth $224,600. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

