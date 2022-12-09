Jeffrey W. Albers Sells 20,000 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,001,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,178,641.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $111.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BPMC. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

About Blueprint Medicines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 717.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

