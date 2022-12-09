Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.95

Janel Co. (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.95 and traded as low as $37.10. Janel shares last traded at $37.25, with a volume of 4,034 shares changing hands.

Janel Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average is $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of -0.37.

Janel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Logistics, Manufacturing, and Life Sciences. The Logistics segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land-based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.