iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,219 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 6.48% of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF worth $22,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.09.

