iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,219 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 6.48% of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF worth $22,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,280,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 64,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $840,000. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $736,000.

iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCV opened at $53.84 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a one year low of $47.24 and a one year high of $61.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.09.

