Investors I. L.P. Mbg Buys 43,478 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg acquired 43,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $979,124.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,510,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,218,734.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Byline Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE BY opened at $22.78 on Friday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $854.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BY. Raymond James assumed coverage on Byline Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 84.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 108,060 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,249,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,736,000 after buying an additional 34,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

