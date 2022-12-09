ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,559,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 503,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of ICL Group worth $14,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in ICL Group by 26.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ICL Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ICL Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ICL Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period.

ICL Group Stock Performance

Shares of ICL opened at $8.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. ICL Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $12.96.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.2435 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

ICL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ICL Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICL Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

