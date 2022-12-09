Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 25,212 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,212 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,603 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,060,000 after buying an additional 2,073,685 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,003,000 after acquiring an additional 262,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,636,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,459,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.89.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.13. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.46). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 65.42% and a negative net margin of 73.99%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

