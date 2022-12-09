Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $287,000 in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PECO. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

In related news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $301,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $32.57 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average is $32.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 448.00%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

