Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,344 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Arlo Technologies worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARLO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 70.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 20.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

ARLO stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.70.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARLO. BWS Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Grady Summers acquired 30,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,970.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Grady Summers acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 219,729 shares in the company, valued at $834,970.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae bought 20,400 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $60,588.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,724,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,120,395.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 54,246 shares of company stock valued at $190,203. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

