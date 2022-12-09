Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 10,237 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 40.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 16.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRFS opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Grifols, S.A. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $13.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Grifols from €11.50 ($12.11) to €10.30 ($10.84) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Grifols from €8.00 ($8.42) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Grifols from €16.00 ($16.84) to €10.00 ($10.53) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grifols presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.52.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

