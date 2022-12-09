Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

Investment analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FIVE. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.79.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $182.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.89. Five Below has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $1,855,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,941.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $327,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $6,277,885 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth $774,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

