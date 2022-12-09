Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 654,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,635 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.10% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $21,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 29,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,114,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,063,000 after purchasing an additional 31,742 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 192,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,424.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.93. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

