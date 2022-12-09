Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FERG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 8,930 ($108.89) to GBX 9,500 ($115.84) in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($121.45) to GBX 9,630 ($117.42) in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from £132 ($160.96) to £125 ($152.42) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,320.55.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Up 2.1 %

Ferguson stock opened at $126.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $99.16 and a 12-month high of $183.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.14 and its 200 day moving average is $115.10. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferguson

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 47.10%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferguson will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 40.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 6.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.