Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,986 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.13% of Essex Property Trust worth $22,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $248,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.47.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $213.89 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.76 and a 52-week high of $363.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

