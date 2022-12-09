Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Position Cut by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,843 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,752 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Equity Bancshares worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 21.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 6.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $1,351,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 19.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. 62.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQBK. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on Equity Bancshares to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Equity Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $36.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $575.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.73%.

Insider Activity at Equity Bancshares

In related news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $187,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,173.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equity Bancshares news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $187,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,173.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 18,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $647,486.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,812.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,169 shares of company stock worth $1,386,430 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

