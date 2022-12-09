Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.83

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and traded as low as $12.76. Equitable Financial shares last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 4,400 shares changing hands.
Equitable Financial Stock Down 0.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83.
Equitable Financial Company Profile
Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes.
