Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Lowered to $173.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $180.00 to $173.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FANG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.33.

FANG opened at $132.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $168.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

