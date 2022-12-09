DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 425,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,642 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $15,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 86.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 15,769 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 164.4% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.9% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XRAY. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.40.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

