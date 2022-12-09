Daniel M. Junius Sells 3,046 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX stock opened at $428.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $379.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.05. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $664.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

About IDEXX Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

