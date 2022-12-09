Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62.

