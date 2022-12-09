Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Lowers Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.36. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.