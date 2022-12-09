Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of UGI by 598.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 83.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in UGI by 2,519.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in UGI by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UGI from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

UGI Stock Down 1.0 %

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. UGI Co. has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $47.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Insider Activity at UGI

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

