Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Essex LLC now owns 465,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 122,409 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,201,000. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 160,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 759,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,627,000 after buying an additional 23,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,070,000.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PGHY opened at $19.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.27. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44.

