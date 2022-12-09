Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Holdings Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,159,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Comstock Resources worth $14,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,561,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,529,000 after purchasing an additional 554,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.17. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is 14.53%.

CRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other news, Director Morris E. Foster bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 152,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,887.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Comstock Resources news, CEO M Jay Allison bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,690,813 shares in the company, valued at $32,970,853.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $145,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 152,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,887.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,680. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

