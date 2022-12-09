Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Holdings Raised by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 1,142.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,602,000 after purchasing an additional 338,232 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1,464.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 195,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 183,161 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.1% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,130,000 after buying an additional 181,082 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at $5,637,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 17.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 578,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 84,284 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UTF opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.29. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

