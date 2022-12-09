CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $126.21

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 126.21 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.52). CentralNic Group shares last traded at GBX 127 ($1.55), with a volume of 1,787,243 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.05) price objective on shares of CentralNic Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
CentralNic Group Stock Up 0.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of £369.72 million and a P/E ratio of 4,233.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 126.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 122.18.
About CentralNic Group
CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.
