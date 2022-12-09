CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $126.21

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 126.21 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.52). CentralNic Group shares last traded at GBX 127 ($1.55), with a volume of 1,787,243 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.05) price objective on shares of CentralNic Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of £369.72 million and a P/E ratio of 4,233.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 126.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 122.18.

In other news, insider Max Royde acquired 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £9,721.11 ($11,853.57). In the last three months, insiders have bought 760,436 shares of company stock worth $99,307,689.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

