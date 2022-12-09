Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.22% of Cboe Global Markets worth $25,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 1.3 %

BATS CBOE opened at $126.82 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,575 shares of company stock worth $1,271,198 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.