Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 2.2 %

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.10. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $97.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

A number of research analysts have commented on CZR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,223.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

