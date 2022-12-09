Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 2.2 %
Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.10. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $97.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.
In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,223.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.
