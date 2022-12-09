Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Stake Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,263 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.48% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $22,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 91.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.9% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $43.14 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $53.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a PE ratio of 29.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

