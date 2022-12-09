Brendan P. Eckelman Sells 40,000 Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,088,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,155,553 shares in the company, valued at $58,674,152.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
INBX opened at $28.02 on Friday. Inhibrx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average is $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INBX shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
