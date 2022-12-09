Brendan P. Eckelman Sells 40,000 Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,088,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,155,553 shares in the company, valued at $58,674,152.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

INBX opened at $28.02 on Friday. Inhibrx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average is $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INBX shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBX. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 9.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Inhibrx by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Inhibrx by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

