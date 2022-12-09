BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 332,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,153 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.22% of Ribbon Communications worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBBN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on Ribbon Communications from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ribbon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Ribbon Communications Stock Up 9.3 %

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

RBBN stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $415.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $6.41.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

