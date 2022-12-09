BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 31,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Littelfuse by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,957,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 20,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Price Performance

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $239.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.05 and its 200 day moving average is $237.96. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.19 and a fifty-two week high of $326.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $658.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.13 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LFUS has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark started coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,563 shares in the company, valued at $605,226.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

