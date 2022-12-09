BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 22,779 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,779 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.55% of Immersion worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Immersion by 67.3% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 508,552 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Immersion by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 251,612 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in shares of Immersion by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 708,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 88.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 162,902 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Immersion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $671,000. Institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Immersion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Immersion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Immersion

Immersion Price Performance

In related news, insider Eric Singer purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $145,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 653,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,762,331.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Eric Singer bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $145,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 653,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,762,331.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider William C. Martin bought 16,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $94,046.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 681,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,076.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

IMMR opened at $8.22 on Friday. Immersion Co. has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

Immersion Profile

(Get Rating)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.