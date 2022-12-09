BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 2,254 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1,391.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

Hostess Brands stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.29.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $346.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.43 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

