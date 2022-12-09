BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 15,317 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,317 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,508,000 after acquiring an additional 853,211 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at $21,043,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,361,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,659 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter worth $16,227,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 70.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,110,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,822,000 after purchasing an additional 457,912 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.66. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $37.65.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $189.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.55 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

