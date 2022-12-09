BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,832 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at $163,840,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth about $57,909,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth about $37,511,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,437,000 after acquiring an additional 533,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 466,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,797,000 after acquiring an additional 400,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $37.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.64.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.15). Flowserve had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $872.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

