BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.9% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 6.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

NYSE:EQC opened at $26.03 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 433.67 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.57.

Equity Commonwealth Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Equity Commonwealth

In other news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of Equity Commonwealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,347,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,097.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Commonwealth



Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Articles

