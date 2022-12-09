BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,519 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of Wolverine World Wide worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WWW. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,366,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,939,000 after acquiring an additional 969,207 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth about $16,264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,815,000 after purchasing an additional 381,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,925,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,010,000 after buying an additional 316,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,619,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 0.9 %

WWW opened at $10.26 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $32.77. The company has a market cap of $808.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $18.41.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WWW shares. CL King lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Further Reading

