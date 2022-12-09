BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) by 618.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,179 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 125,827 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.25% of VAALCO Energy worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 39,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 19.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,767 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5,581.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGY stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $8.77. The company has a market cap of $513.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other VAALCO Energy news, COO Thor Pruckl sold 37,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $199,379.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,910.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

