BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 1,494 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,071,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,992,000 after purchasing an additional 209,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 214.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 119.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,229,000 after buying an additional 123,336 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 1.6 %

HLNE opened at $70.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.27 and its 200-day moving average is $68.51. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $55.81 and a 1-year high of $108.01.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $153.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 45.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Hamilton Lane Profile

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.