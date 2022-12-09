BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in WD-40 by 27.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 70,598 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,731,000 after buying an additional 49,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,520,000 after buying an additional 25,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,866,000 after buying an additional 18,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,684,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at WD-40

WD-40 Stock Up 0.6 %

In other WD-40 news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $403,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $403,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,999.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WDFC stock opened at $167.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.02. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $145.16 and a 12 month high of $255.31. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). WD-40 had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.67%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

